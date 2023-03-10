DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.86.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

