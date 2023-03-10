Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $9.05 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.05 billion and approximately $486.30 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00355854 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016713 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
