Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $9.05 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.05 billion and approximately $486.30 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00355854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016713 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.