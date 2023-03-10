Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.80 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 261.40 ($3.14) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 391.40 ($4.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376 ($4.52).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

