Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.01

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 10826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$126.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.37.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.