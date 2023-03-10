Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dover worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average of $136.52. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

