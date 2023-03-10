Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $237.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

