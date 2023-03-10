Dream Unlimited Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Dream Unlimited Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $40.32.
About Dream Unlimited
