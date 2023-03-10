Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.22

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 2586518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after buying an additional 5,713,247 shares in the last quarter. Ratos AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,695,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

