Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $296.48

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.48 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 299.40 ($3.60). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.56), with a volume of 87,342 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £437.37 million, a PE ratio of -2,458.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,833.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Howard Williams purchased 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £359.10 ($431.82). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

