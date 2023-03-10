Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.74 and last traded at C$18.89. 97,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 286,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.45.
DND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.35.
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.
