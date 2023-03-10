EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 216,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 21.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

