EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
EchoStar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 216,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.64.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
