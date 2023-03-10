Edgecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.83 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $525.26 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00426879 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,750.43 or 0.28854210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.