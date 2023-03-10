Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,363.90 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $39.02 million and $86,363.90 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000923 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012337 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,179,382 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

