Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.57.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $320.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $304.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $265.07 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

