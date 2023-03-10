Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Major Shareholder Sells $11,350,000.00 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enfusion Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE ENFN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 905,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENFN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Enfusion Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

