Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Major Shareholder Sells $11,350,000.00 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Enfusion Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE ENFN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 905,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENFN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
