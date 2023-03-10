EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 29 ($0.35) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 32 ($0.38).
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
EnQuest Trading Down 1.5 %
ENQ opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.06 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £364.77 million, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.63.
Insider Activity at EnQuest
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
Further Reading
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.