EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 29 ($0.35) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 32 ($0.38).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

ENQ opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.06 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £364.77 million, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.63.

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 4,222,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £886,626.93 ($1,066,169.95). 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

