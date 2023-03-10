Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,098,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 286,650 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

