EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $281.32 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $281.32 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006248 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004387 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001423 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,923,323 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

