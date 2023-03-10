EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,188,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1,504.2% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% in the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 7,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,658. The stock has a market cap of $312.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.42.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

