EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,869 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 809.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.17. 507,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

