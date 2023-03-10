EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,012 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 896,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

