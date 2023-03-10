EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

