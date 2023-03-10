EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 74,392 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,132,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,425. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

