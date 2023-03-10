EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

PG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.45. 706,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

