Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $792,967.68 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73.

Equinix Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $17.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $665.63. The stock had a trading volume of 471,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $707.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

