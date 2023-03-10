Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cargojet Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 price objective (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet stock opened at C$111.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$106.16 and a 1 year high of C$194.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

