Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $95.29 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00006924 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,591.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00355854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00670497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00555557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,836,103 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.