Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

ESPR stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Articles

