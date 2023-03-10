Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CEO Chris Franklin Acquires 37,245 Shares

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRG. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

