European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About European Wax Center

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.