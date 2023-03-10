European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

