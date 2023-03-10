EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $72,338.58 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,338.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $11,070.70.
Shares of EVCM opened at $9.38 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
