EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $72,338.58 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,338.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $11,070.70.

Shares of EVCM opened at $9.38 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

