Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,325 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Evolent Health were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after buying an additional 793,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,894.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 753,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 715,327 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,955 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

