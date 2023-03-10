Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$62.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

EIF stock opened at C$50.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$38.23 and a 52-week high of C$55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

