Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.78. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.41 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$543.97 million, a PE ratio of -128.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

About Extendicare

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is -960.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

