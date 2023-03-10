Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is State Street Corp’s 8th Largest Position

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,164,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,389,077 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.59% of Exxon Mobil worth $20,095,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 70,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,119.4% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $8,824,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,615,868. The company has a market capitalization of $446.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

