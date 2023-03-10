Family Firm Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $259.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

