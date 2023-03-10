Family Firm Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 332.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPXN opened at $61.45 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

