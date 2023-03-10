Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.
Farmers National Banc Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $447.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc
In related news, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,478 shares of company stock worth $140,628. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
