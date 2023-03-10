Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,578. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $473.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.