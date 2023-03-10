FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Declares €1.00 Dividend

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.06) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FBD Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FBH opened at GBX 13.70 ($0.16) on Friday. FBD has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.92.

Get FBD alerts:

FBD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.