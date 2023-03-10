FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Declares €1.00 Dividend

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.06) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FBD Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of FBH opened at GBX 13.70 ($0.16) on Friday. FBD has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.92.
FBD Company Profile
