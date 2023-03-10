Fetch.ai Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $270.36 million and approximately $141.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00073664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.