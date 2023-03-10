Fetch.ai Trading Down 22.3% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $277.06 million and approximately $117.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00073108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

