Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Shares Up 1.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.71. 4,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLMMF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Filo Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

