First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.95

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 138689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $853.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Stories

