First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 3.8% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.26. 3,312,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,262,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -4.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

