First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Joseph raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.00. 1,339,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,509. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

