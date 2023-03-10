First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $233.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.35.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $211.25 on Monday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.96 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

