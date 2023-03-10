First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 61.0% in February

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 106,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

