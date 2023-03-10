First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,510. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

