First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Down 79.1% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the February 13th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTXG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $25.77. 35,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,215. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,932,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,384,000 after buying an additional 1,169,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,461,000 after acquiring an additional 288,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 234,225 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 620,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 299,095 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 561,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.