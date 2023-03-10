First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Down 79.1% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the February 13th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of FTXG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $25.77. 35,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,215. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
